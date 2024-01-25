Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 314,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

