Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 72,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,256. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.