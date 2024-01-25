Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 5.8%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.76 and last traded at $74.76. Approximately 153,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 304,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $157,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,300 shares of company stock worth $15,301,958. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.