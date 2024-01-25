Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 404,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

