Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $16.44.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
