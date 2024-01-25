NXM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017678 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.85 or 0.99937372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011245 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00198577 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003691 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

