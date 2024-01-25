ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

