OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

