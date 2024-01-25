OLD Republic International Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,300 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 2.1% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Nucor worth $56,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 501,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Nucor stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.70. 1,624,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,486. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

