OLD Republic International Corp Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $51,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $105.71. 2,101,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,282. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

