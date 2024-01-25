OLD Republic International Corp Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 436,200 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,082,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,300,324. The company has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

