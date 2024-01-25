Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.20

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$109.20 and last traded at C$108.80, with a volume of 550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$108.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$94.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In related news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. In related news, Director Rick Skauge bought 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. Also, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $247,499 over the last 90 days. 34.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

