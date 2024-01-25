ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

ON stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

