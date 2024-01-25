OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.80. 35,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 37,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.38.

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

