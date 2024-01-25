ORG Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

LHX opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

