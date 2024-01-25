ORG Partners LLC Buys New Shares in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

