ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

