ORG Partners LLC Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $328.35 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.25 and a twelve month high of $330.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

