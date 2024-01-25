ORG Partners LLC Invests $43,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,753.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,630.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,563.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.52. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.