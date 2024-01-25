ORG Partners LLC Purchases 4,895 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 9,790.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

