ORG Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

