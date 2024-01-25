ORG Partners LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

