ORG Partners LLC Sells 5,841 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

