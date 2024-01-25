ORG Partners LLC Takes $50,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

