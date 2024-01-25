ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWD opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $377.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.