ORG Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.9 %

OHI opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

