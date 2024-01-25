ORG Partners LLC Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after buying an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.04 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

