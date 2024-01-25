Organigram (TSE:OGI) Shares Down 5.2%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 300,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 227,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of C$173.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The business had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

