Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.
Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %
ORRF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 1,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $310.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORRF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 121.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 152,350.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
