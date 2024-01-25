OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $44.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $27.94 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $652.40 million, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.16.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 405,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

