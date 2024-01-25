OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 138,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,158. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 58.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

