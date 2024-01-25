Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.57 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 292.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLK stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.22. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

