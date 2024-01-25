Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 265.2 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OVCHF stock remained flat at $9.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $9.83.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
