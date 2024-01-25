OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 10,164 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

