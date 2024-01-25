OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $459,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $111,725,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 21,987.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.