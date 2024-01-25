OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lennar by 97.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.