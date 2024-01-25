OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $269,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

