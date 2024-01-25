OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $251.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $262.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

