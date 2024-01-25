Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

OC opened at $146.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

