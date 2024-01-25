PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 2,264,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,937. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $103.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.