Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 20.26 and last traded at 19.83. 23,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 46,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.13 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $289,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

