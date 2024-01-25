Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY24 guidance at $22.60-23.40 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $464.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $477.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

