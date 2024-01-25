Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.
Pathward Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CASH stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.94. 120,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78.
Pathward Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASH
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pathward Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pathward Financial
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What are fintech companies?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.