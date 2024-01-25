Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.94. 120,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pathward Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

