Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $363.24 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 363,343,534 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

