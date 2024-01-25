PayPal’s (PYPL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,195,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

