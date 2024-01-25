Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

PEB opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

