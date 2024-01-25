PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

