Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 3,703,703 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHAT remained flat at $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 97,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,643. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $384.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.