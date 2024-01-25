Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $11.98.

Pharming Group Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $848.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Articles

