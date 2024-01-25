Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE PSX opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.