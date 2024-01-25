Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.59. The company had a trading volume of 389,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,077. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.25 and a 12 month high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

